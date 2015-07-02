Plex is being blackmailed by a hacker who wants ransom paid in bitcoin

Plex has been hacked, majorly.

And the person responsible for the crime is demanding ransom or else he or she will release usernames and passwords for every customer who uses the media streaming service, according to an email sent out to subscribers on Thursday.

The hacker goes by "Savaka" in Plex's forums and claimed to obtain all of Plex's "data, customers as well as software and files." Savaka is now demanding a bitcoin payment or else the data will be released. Plex has independently confirmed that a server, which hosts Plex's forums and blog, was compromised.

Plex is a service that not only organises your personal media, such as video, music, and photos, but also enables you to stream to smart TVs, streaming boxes, and mobile devices. The company confirmed it is currently investigating the hack, and as far as it can tell, no credit card or payment data has been stolen.

"The attacker was able to gain access to IP addresses, private messages, email addressees and encrypted forum passwords (in technical terms, they are hashed and salted)," Plex explained. "We take your privacy and security very seriously, so as a precaution, we're requiring that you change your password."

The hacker now wants Plex to send 9.5 Bitcoin ($2,400) to a specified address by 3 July, but Plex has no plans to pay and is notifying users to change their passwords.

Keep in mind Plex forum accounts are linked to Plex.tv accounts.