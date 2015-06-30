Now you can see the songs musicians are tagging using Shazam

What better way to find new music than to get recommendations from musicians themselves? Shazam is now making that possible thanks to its shared tagging platform.

From today some musicians will be sharing their Shazam tags. Shazam is an app that listens to a song and lets you know who and what it is. Since this is often done when music grabs one's attention, it usually ends up being a list of great tracks. When musicians use it you can imagine these are really top tunes.

So far 30 musicians have been announced as taking part initially including the likes of Calvin Harris, Pearl Jam, Linkin Park, Maroon 5, Coldplay, Avicii, Jason Derulo, Pitbull, Meghan Trainor, Fall Out Boy and more.

So how can a Shazam user see the celeb tagged tracks? Simply update the app on iPhone or Android during today then follow the artist. This will offer updates on new singles, albums, videos and more.

Daniel Danker, chief product officer at Shazam says: "The biggest artists in the world are also the biggest fans. They use Shazam every day to explore new music, and for the first time ever, their fans can share in those moments as they happen."

Apple Music is set to launch today so Shazam has also included a "Listen on Apple Music" button. This will allow a user to jump straight into a stream of the track. This is already possible using Spotify and YouTube.

Other extras in the update include: Shazam Counts of how many times a song has been Shazamed, Artist Pages with each artist's discoveries, Follow/Un-Follow for artists and Personal Music Home showing new Shazams from artists you follow.

