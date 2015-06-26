  1. Home
These powerful videos depict what curious kids can do online when you’re not watching

|
The internet can be a scary place for kids. And nothing drives that message home better than a video series showing youngsters being bullied, abused, and shamed while doing basic web-related things, such as gaming or messaging with friends.

Internet Matters is a UK-based organisation founded by four major internet providers (BT, Sky, TalkTalk, and Virgin Media). The non-profit has one main goal: give parents more information and advice in order to help keep their children safe online. As part of that mission, Internet Matters recently launched a campaign that's all about getting parents to play an active role in their children’s digital lives.

According to Internet Matters, kids "will be kids" because they're naturally curious. This curiosity helps them to learn and develop, but it can also lead them to discover inappropriate content or engage in risky activities on the web. Internet Matters has therefore launched the #ProtectTheirCuriosity campaign with four films that depict what children can do online when you're not paying attention.

By releasing the films, which you can see below, Internet Matters is hoping it can motivate parents to protect their children. The examples realistically portray how children are exposed to different types of safety issues online when proper parental controls are not set to protect them.

Internet Matters' website has more information about technical tools and parental tools you can use to filter content and sites.

