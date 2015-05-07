Election 2015: Still unsure on who to vote for? Here are 5 websites to help

It is 7 May and therefore the long, drawn out process to vote on the next government for the UK is underway. Unless you previously voted by post, you have until 10pm (in most places) tonight to have your say in which person in your constituency you would like to represent you in Parliament and, in the process, help choose the Prime Minister to lead the country for the next five years.

But what if you are undecided? Statistically, more than 30 per cent of the UK don't even bother to vote during a general election and according to recent polls, many voters still don't know who to vote for.

Thankfully, there are apps and websites that can help you choose, that present simple quizzes or facts so you can decide which party holds your best interests or beliefs at heart.

We've rounded up some of the best to help you decide who to vote for today if you are still unsure.

Who should you vote for? is one of the quickest quizzes out there is presented on a single page, with a selection of issues raised during this election campaign and five choices for each, from "strongly disagree" to "strongly agree". Answer all or some of them and the site will suggest which party's ideals you most align with.

Vote for policies focuses directly on each party's policies, as presented in their manifestos, across all major issues, including crime, economy, immigration and health. You are presented with a list of policies each time that you choose to agree with or disagree, without being informed of which party they belong to and one major benefit to this site is that you don't have to take part in all subjects, just choose the issues that matter most to you before you start.

I Side With presents more generic political questions, such as "do you support the use of nuclear energy?", and therefore is more geared towards your general political leaning rather than directly take on the issues of this general election.

Put together in association with The Independent newspaper, Verto is a web app designed to work as well if not better on smartphones as it does online. You are again presented with a list of policies of each major party competing in this general election and you can swipe from left to right (or vice versa) on how strongly you agree or disagree with them.

We did have trouble getting it to work on a normal desktop computer, but it was okay on a tablet as well as a phone.

Lastly, Vote Match is the most popular of all the online aids, with a beautiful interface and design that works across devices. It does, however, take a bit longer to finish than most.