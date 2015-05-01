Meerkat live-streaming app arrives on Android, while Periscope is still iOS-only

Meerkat is like a tortoise competing with a hare. It has some disadvantages but is still able to win the race.

Despite it having less resources and opportunity than Twitter, it has managed to arrive on Google Play for Android devices ahead of Periscope, a Twitter-owned app that's nearly identical to Meerkat in terms of purpose and functionality.

Meerkat and Periscope exploded in popularity earlier this year as iOS-only apps that let you create and share live video broadcasts. They also connect to your Twitter account and allow you to tweet links to your live stream.

Followers can tune in to your stream to see what you're doing in real time. Both apps also allow you to engage with viewers and discover other streams to watch. You can see a list of all the differences between both apps here.

Twitter is likely feeling pressure to quickly get Periscope on Google Play, especially because its users recently capitalised on a tragedy in New York City and subsequently swung the influential tide of media to be in its favour.

Meerkat and Periscope didn't get much attention in the media until the tech news industry decided to pit them against each other as rivals. In reality, Meerkat was always far below Periscope on the iPhone download chart.

Periscope didn't even break the top 30 for the first time until a Manhattan building exploded in March and the world recognised the potential of live streaming. Numerous people used Periscope to show - in real time - the drama unfolding.

Many reports have since speculated that Periscope officially beat Meerkat as the go-to live-streaming app for iPhone users, but here we are a few weeks later, and Meerkat is now on Google Play in beta before Periscope.

Check it out - it's a free download - and let us know what you think about Meerkat in the comments below. It'll probably become the new "it" app among Android device owners (for at least a little while anyway).

