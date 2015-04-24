Dropbox is working on a beta note-taking service for collaborators, called Dropbox Notes

Dropbox is fully taking on Google Docs, or at least that's what it looks like, as evident by the company's latest beta test.

Dropbox has quietly launched a sign-up webpage for something called Dropbox Notes. The page indicates Dropbox is working on a "new way for teams to write together" and asks people to sign up for alerts when an early version launches. The company has not announced when or if the service will ever launch for consumers. It's also possible the service might be geared toward businesses.

The beta signup page asks people to submit what company they work for, though anyone is free to sign up. TechCrunch claimed Dropbox Notes is related to Hackpad, a company that Dropbox purchased a year ago. It also might have something to do with Project Composer, a yet-to-be-announced Dropbox tool that some users on Product Hunt spotted before access to it was shut down.

It's unclear if Dropbox Notes is from the Hackpad team. It's also not clear if Project Composer was just an internal name for Dropbox Notes. Despite all these unknowns, it appears as though the company wants to give users a means of collaborating together on documents. Google Docs offers a similar functionality, and so doesn't Microsoft Office.

We've contacted the company for more information and hope to update soon.