  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Dropbox is working on a beta note-taking service for collaborators, called Dropbox Notes

|
Dropbox Dropbox is working on a beta note-taking service for collaborators, called Dropbox Notes
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel roomBy Pocket-lint Promotion

Dropbox is fully taking on Google Docs, or at least that's what it looks like, as evident by the company's latest beta test.

Dropbox has quietly launched a sign-up webpage for something called Dropbox Notes. The page indicates Dropbox is working on a "new way for teams to write together" and asks people to sign up for alerts when an early version launches. The company has not announced when or if the service will ever launch for consumers. It's also possible the service might be geared toward businesses.

The beta signup page asks people to submit what company they work for, though anyone is free to sign up. TechCrunch claimed Dropbox Notes is related to Hackpad, a company that Dropbox purchased a year ago. It also might have something to do with Project Composer, a yet-to-be-announced Dropbox tool that some users on Product Hunt spotted before access to it was shut down.

It's unclear if Dropbox Notes is from the Hackpad team. It's also not clear if Project Composer was just an internal name for Dropbox Notes. Despite all these unknowns, it appears as though the company wants to give users a means of collaborating together on documents. Google Docs offers a similar functionality, and so doesn't Microsoft Office.

We've contacted the company for more information and hope to update soon.

PopularIn Apps
  1. What are Facebook Stories and how do they work?
  2. macOS Mojave system requirements: which Macs support macOS 10.14?
  3. Amazon Alexa voice control now supported on iOS
  4. How to video chat with Instagram
  5. BBC Sounds app launches as a personalised music service for the "new generation"
  1. Venmo payments app just launched a physical debit card
  2. Microsoft just launched its own version of Google Lens
  3. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  4. Amazon Prime Day to fall on 16 July; prepare for 36 hours of deals
  5. IGTV: Everything you need to know about Instagram's video app
Comments