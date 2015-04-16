  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Get Meerkat for Android before release: Sign up as a beta tester

|
Pocket-lint Get Meerkat for Android before release: Sign up as a beta tester
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?

Meerkat, the live streaming video platform, is coming to Android. But before everyone gets a go there's a beta testing phase - which you can take part in.

If you want to be one of the first people in the world to use Meerkat on Android all you need to do is sign-up for the beta program.

Get yourself to the Google Forms page and enter your name, Twitter handle and email and submit. Then you play the waiting game until you're sent a beta code to test Meerkat for Android.

Presumably this will work on a first come first served basis with a limited number of testers, so sign up fast if you're interested. How long it will take to receive your copy of the app is still not clear.

Meerkat is currently fighting to stay popular after Twitter announced its own version of the live streaming video app called Periscope. Since this has great integration with the Twitter service it's proven popular and Meerkat needs to innovate to keep popular.

Currently Meerkat and Periscope are available on iOS devices. There currently isn't an official Periscope app available on Android. Looks like Meerkat may get ahead of the game then, if this Android app arrives sooner rather than later.

READ: Meerkat vs Periscope: What's the difference?

PopularIn Apps
How to hide your Instagram online status
The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: These deals are still on!
What is Spotify and how does it work?
Here's how to get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Adobe is bringing full Photoshop to the iPad and it's about time
Watch out, Slack: Microsoft Teams now has a freemium tier
Comments