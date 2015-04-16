Get Meerkat for Android before release: Sign up as a beta tester

Meerkat, the live streaming video platform, is coming to Android. But before everyone gets a go there's a beta testing phase - which you can take part in.

If you want to be one of the first people in the world to use Meerkat on Android all you need to do is sign-up for the beta program.

Get yourself to the Google Forms page and enter your name, Twitter handle and email and submit. Then you play the waiting game until you're sent a beta code to test Meerkat for Android.

Presumably this will work on a first come first served basis with a limited number of testers, so sign up fast if you're interested. How long it will take to receive your copy of the app is still not clear.

Meerkat is currently fighting to stay popular after Twitter announced its own version of the live streaming video app called Periscope. Since this has great integration with the Twitter service it's proven popular and Meerkat needs to innovate to keep popular.

Currently Meerkat and Periscope are available on iOS devices. There currently isn't an official Periscope app available on Android. Looks like Meerkat may get ahead of the game then, if this Android app arrives sooner rather than later.

READ: Meerkat vs Periscope: What's the difference?