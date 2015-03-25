Super Troopers 2 is finally happening, as long as it raises $2M on Indiegogo

It's been a long time since Super Troopers came out, but it's finally about to get a sequel.

Broken Lizard, a comedy troupe which features Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske, has launched an Indiegogo campaign to fund Super Troopers 2, a follow-up to 2001's Super Troopers. The cult film starred all five members from Broken Lizard, and now they're expected to reprise their roles in the sequel as troopers who live along the Canadian/Vermont border.

The campaign must raise a minimum of $2 million by 24 April in order to kick off pre-production in May, with principal photography starting later in the summer. If you donate, you can get some pretty cool perks, including a chance to drink against the cast at a Beerfest Tournament or join them in Colorado for a legal cannabis experience, but the smallest pledge ($10) just gets you a digital script full of jokes and photos.

"Several moons ago, we made a little indie movie called Super Troopers, which we debuted at Sundance in 2001. We’re proud of how it turned out and apparently it struck a chord with many of you out there," explained Broken Lizard on Indiegogo. "We’ve been waiting for years to do this [sequel], and meow the time has come. Our mustaches are thick, furry, and authoritative."

Broken Lizard has created other cult comedies over the years, such as Club Dread and Beerfest. It said Fox Searchlight plans to release and distribute Super Troopers 2 in the US and Canada, but first, all funds for production must be raised through Indiegogo.