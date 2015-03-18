Move over Wally, The Beano's Where's Dennis is far more fun

The Beano has continued its digital plans for a sustained future for the comic with a new iPad game that owes much to Where's Wally and its US equivalent Where's Waldo?

Where's Dennis (and Gnasher!): The Beano Search-and-Find is a completely free download for the Apple tablet and comes with three scenes for kids young and old to search in order to find Dennis, his dog Gnasher and many other members of the comic's rich cast.

There is a single-player mode, which is a traditional find the hidden object game, and a two-player head-to-head mode which splits the iPad in half with each player having their own mini screen to find people and objects in faster than their rival.

The app is made by Penguin and there is an advert for the Dennis the Menace books from the publisher, but it's not intrusive - after all, this is mainly made for children.

As scores are totted up for quick finds, the app links with Game Center to track progress and there are in-game badges to collect to fill a trophy cabinet to reward players.

Funnily enough, considering Dennis' nemesis is called Walter, hijacking a game style featuring a similarly named (and bespectacled) rival seems totally apt.