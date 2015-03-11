Navmii navigation app turns driving into a game, uses What3Words to make sure you never get lost again

Finding your way from A to B while having some fun along the way could become a thing if the founders of navigation app Navmii have anything to do with it.

The company is about to release a huge refresh to its driving app, including a rebranding from Navfree to Navmii, that brings with it lots of enhanced features that in many way mirrors sports fitness apps like Runkeeper and its gamification approach.

Focusing on driving rather than offering pedestrian or public transit support, the app which is already used by around 23 million people around the world offers all the usual features like localised maps to save on data costs and real time traffic.

New however, is support for What3Words, a first in this space.

What3Words is a mapping system that has been around for about two years, but until now failed to gain much traction.

The idea is that rather than use complicated longitude and latitude co-ordinates or the rather rough and ready Postcode or Zip code system to pin-point an exact location, you can use three words that have been assigned to a piece of turf instead.

The organisation behind w3w has divided the world into 57 trillion 3m x 3m squares and given each block a combo of words.

Type in clean.wider.both and the Navmii app would take you to Big Ben in London. It knows exactly where that is to within three square metres of the block it references. Whether that's a busy shopping centre or a remote corner of a farmers field it can pin-point it precisely.

While clean.wider.both isn't exactly memorable, companies and people can apply to have their square renamed to make sure it is. Pocket.Lint.HQ could become a thing.

In the free app that's available or Android and iPhone, you can either search via the usual methods of postcode or place name or bar or restaurant or with new w3w naming convention.

You'll never have an excuse to say you can't find where you are going ever again.





But it's not just about adding What3Words support explain the founders to Pocket-lint when we caught up with them at the Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona. The new navigation app has also tired to make a game out of driving.





Just like you log runs in fitness apps Runkeeper or Strava, Navmii will let you log your drives, with the app capturing all the relevant data about your journey.

Total distance, total duration, top speed, and average speed are all there letting you see how your driving style changes or stays the same over time, but the app also monitors things like "harsh acceleration", speeding, and even hard breaking.

At the end you get a score out of 10, and a leaderboard in which to prove to your friends that you are as good a driver as you claim.

Suddenly the trip to work just became interesting.

Of course while the gaming element of the app sounds fun, there is a serious purpose to it all.

Yes, it opens up future possibilities of reducing your insurance if you share the data. Drive sensibly and you'll get rewarded. Drive badly and your insurance company could put up your premium.

“We will never sell or give away people’s information without their express permission. Insurance companies would be able to use Navmii to provide an offer to, say people with a good driving score, but only anonymously," explains the founders, however it's still clear that the data is going to be valuable in the future.

It's an interesting concept and one that already follows certain more dedicated schemes already available in the UK, but it certainly opens up plenty of options for both company's looking to reward you, and customers looking to take advantage of how they drive.

The new Navmii app is available on Android now, and on iOS in the next couple of days.