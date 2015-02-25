Lossless Led Zeppelin available to stream for the first time and not where you'd expect

Six of Led Zeppelin's classic studio albums are available to stream in a lossless music format for the first time, through Norwegian Spotify rival Tidal.

Guitarist Jimmy Page has even worked with the music streaming service to remaster the albums to present the best possible quality available.

Tidal is a service recently bought by hip-hop superstar Jay-Z that provides more than 25 million music tracks on demand, all at a lossless quality (FLAC/ALAC 44.1kHz/16-bit - 1411kbps). There are also 75,000 music videos available to view, presented in high definition.

The service also provides curated editorial, including in this instance an interview with Jimmy Page about the remastering process and the high criteria that the band strove for.

Apps are available for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Android devices and there is a web player for PC or Mac. A series of high fidelity music players are also supported, including Sonos.

The Led Zeppelin albums available on Tidal are Led Zeppelin I, II, III, and IV, plus Houses of the Holy and Physical Graffiti.

READ: Which is the best music streaming service in the UK? Spotify vs Rdio vs Deezer and more

Tidal is a subscription service and is available in 19 countries, including much of Europe, the UK and the US. It costs £19.99 a month ($19.99 in the US) and you can try it free for seven days, cancelling the subscription before being charged if it's not for you.