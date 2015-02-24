MTV looks to shake up music streaming services with 'play-as-you-go' MTV Trax app

MTV has announced a duo of apps that it hopes will change the nature of music streaming, both audibly and through video.

MTV Trax is a "play-as-you-go' music service designed for those who don't wish to commit to a direct debit subscription with all-you-can-eat rivals like Spotify and Deezer. It works on a pre-pay model and although prices are yet to be fixed, it will be cheaper than premium services elsewhere.

In return, instead of offering access to millions of tracks, the playlist will be curated by MTV and the 100 hottest tracks will be downloaded to the user's smartphone. They will also be updated daily.

It is powered by the MusicQubed platform in the UK and all tracks will have offline access for listeners.

The MTV Play application is MTV's mobile video on demand service. It will offer more than 1,500 hours of MTV content and will initially launch in Germany, Switzerland and Romania.

It is a service primarily designed to be offered by mobile networks, with some in those regions already signing up to carry it, but there will also be a subscription model for users who cannot get it for free. Access for those will cost 2.99 euros a month or 29.99 euros a year.

The service uses technology designed by developer Vigour and is compatible with "all common operating systems". This means that consumers can "flick" content from their smartphone to other connected screens, such as a tablet or smart TV, without the need for a Google Chromecast, Apple TV or other streaming device.

"In partnership with Vigour, we’ve created an ‘industry-first’ multiscreen experience that makes our content available on any device, either through apps on all major platforms or simply through the browser," said Bob Bakish, CEO of VIMN, MTV's parent company.

MTV Trax will be available from 3 March in the UK, while MTV Play will launch with mobile networks in Germany, Switzerland and Romania on 5 March.

Both apps will be on show at Mobile World Congress next week.