VLC 3.0 will come with Chromecast support across multiple devices

A changelog posted by VLC has confirmed that support for the Google Chromecast is soon to be added to the popular media player. That means users will be able to stream just about any media file through VLC on the connected TV dongle.

What's more, VLC had previously revealed that it was looking to add support for its entire suite of apps. In June last year it said that it would bring the feature to iOS first - ironic considering Chromecast's Android roots. The Android app would also get the upgrade after, as would PC and Mac.

However, the official iPhone and iPad app was removed from iTunes late last year (after iOS 8 was released) and has yet to re-emerge. And the feature is still to appear on the Android, PC or OS X versions.

That, it seems, is because VideoLan has been waiting to implement it in the third-generation version of the VLC player.

The changelog, which lists the differences between VLC 2.2 and VLC 3.0 has a line stating "Chromecast output module" under a section titled "Stream Output", so it is highly likely that we will see some movement on this soon.

And while Chromecast support has been added to other video playing apps of late - such as Infuse on the iPad - considering VLC's reach this could be of great benefit to a lot of people.