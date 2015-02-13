Want to be a supermodel? YouCam Make Up app can help

London Fashion Week is fast approaching and with it comes the bombardment of the supermodel breed and their symmetrical faces, perfect genes and tiny waist lines. They are among some of the world's most beautiful people but that's not to say the rest of us can't be too and thanks to CyberLink's YouCam Make Up app, we can do it without trading chocolate for celery.

The YouCam Make Up app is available for iOS and Android devices for free and it adds a whole new dimension to the word selfie - enter the supermodel selfie. The app recreates makeup styles of supermodels and allows you to apply them to your own selfie using facial detection and skin analysis technologies to create realistic cosmetic overlays.

There are a number of famous supermodel looks you can attempt to pull off including Cara Delavingne, Kendall Jenner, Gisele Bundchen and Tyra Banks, plus you can even make yourself look like Frozen's Elsa. Forget supermodel, we've always wanted to be a Disney princess.

The app has been downloaded over 8 million times since its launch last summer and frankly, we aren't surprised. It turns your average selfie into a masterpiece without the need to spend hours and hours applying make up, finding the right angle or waiting for the sun to reappear.

Along with the supermodel looks, there are numerous others such as "Drama Queen", "Elegant" and "Cat Eyes" which you can apply, but you can also individually select various shades and styles lipstick, eyeliner, eye shadow, foundation and blusher.

YouCam Make Up even has a a teeth whitening function, blemish removal option, face reshaper, nose enhancer and skin smoothener, along with the ability to change your hair style and colour. There is almost no excuse for a bad profile picture anymore.

It takes a small bit of fiddling to get the dots in the correct place, but the facial recognition technology is great and almost gets it spot on every time.

The only thing involved is a bit of tweaking here and there to make sure the look lines up with your face. We tried a few of the looks out on our own selfies and a couple of friends but we also had a play with the various filters, accessed by swiping left or right in the app's camera mode, and even they made our selfies more acceptable.

If you're not into make up, then YouCam Make Up probably won't be a game changer for you but for those that can't get enough of a selfie and want to feel like a supermodel, it's cheaper than surgery and it requires minimal effort.

Plus, once you've created the perfect you, there is a global competition running until 24 March to show off your "Fashion Week Supermodel Look". To participate, you need to download the app, create your favourite supermodel look and share it on Facebook with the hashtag #youcamsupermodel.

YouCam Make Up is available on the App Store and Google Play.