  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

You’ll never guess who can help you win Valentine’s Day this year

|
AddisonLee You’ll never guess who can help you win Valentine’s Day this year
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

In a move we didn't see coming Addison Lee, the cab company, is offering a Valentine's Day service you can win to take the hassle out of romance. And it's all done via Twitter.

If even thinking about finding flowers, chocolates and Champagne is making you feel queasy there is an alternative that means you don't need to leave the house. And who said romance was dead?

In fact romance is your currency. If you want to have Addison Lee hand deliver Wild Rensata Flowers, a bottle of Moët & Chandon Champagne and a box of Prestat chocolates complete with a handwritten love note, you'll need to get thinking romantic thoughts.

Rack your brains for the most romantic reason that your recipient deserves the gift and tweet that to @AddisonLeeCabs with the hashtag for the event #LoveLee.

So while this is more of a competition than a regular offering from Addison Lee we imagine there's nothing stopping you entering more than once. Presuming you have more than one love interest of course.

If you enter and get chosen, the object of your affections will receive the surprise visit on Saturday at your chosen address. Leaving you to sit back and enjoy the praise for a job well done.

READ: Valentine's Day: 11 great gadget gifts for girls

PopularIn Apps
Another Facebook privacy scandal: devs had access to the photos of 6.8 million users
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Comments