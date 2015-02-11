Tell a housemate to clean up with Ikea's new Emoticons keyboard app

Ikea has just launched a new product, but it's not a dresser or home entertainment center.

It's an app. A keyboard app for emoticons. The whole idea, according to Ikea, is that men and women have difficulty communicating with each other, especially when it comes to home clutter. Ikea's new Emoticons app can change all that however. It's a communication tool to ensure "universal love and understanding in your home."

So, if you want to tell your husband to vacuum his man cave, send him a vacuuming emoticon with the Ikea Emoticons app. It features several minimalistic scenes and objects that will help housemates manage chores. If this sort of thing interests you, download the app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. It's completely free.

Just ignore how the app's promotional video caters to gender stereotypes, in which a woman cleans up the house, then thanks her boyfriend for loving her while admitting she likes him more than sweets, and surprises him with new undies. It's a cute idea for an app nevertheless, and one that could help you and your significant other communicate better.

Ikea Emoticons is not a messaging app. It just adds a keyboard to your iPhone or Android phone.