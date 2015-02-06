Man City pioneers Android Wear apps for football updates on your wrist

Manchester City football club is leading the way for Android Wear devices with a new app that should keep its fans up to date. The CityMatchday Wear app will deliver notifications right to the wrist of its owner.

Sure this app is pretty niche, with non Man City fans left wanting, but it shows an interesting step. This is the first Premier League football club to launch an app specifically aimed at Android Wear devices – showing the potential for those wearables.

The app will send alerts to the Android Wear device so users can see match information at a glance without the need to take out their phone. Information sent to Android Wear devices includes goal alerts, team sheet announcements and key moments like penalties and red cards. There will also be "other select City commentary" according to the club.

Diego Gigliani, director of media and fan relationship management at Manchester City FC, said: "We recognise the smart watch market is still in its early stages but its popularity is projected to increase rapidly as new players come into the market. We're thrilled to get in early and start discovering ways to tap into the devices' potential."

The CityMatchday Wear app is free to download from Google Play.

