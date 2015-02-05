SwiftKey KeyBoard gets biggest update yet for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch

SwiftKey has announced a major update has begun rolling out for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch users today.

The major changes include the addition of emoji, SwiftKey Flow for iPad, keyboard click sounds and new language support.

Emoji are now built into SwiftKey Keyboard which will learn the ones you use most and make them appear in suggestions as you type. Predictive emoji should speed up the typing experience, says SwiftKey. For access to the 800 emoji tap the smiley button on the bottom left of the keyboard.

SwiftKey Flow is now on iPad, iPhone and iPod touch. After becoming one of the most popular features on the Android version of the app it has now been ported over to Apple gadget fans. SwiftKey Flow lets users type faster by swiping a finger around the keyboard. This also learns and is able to predict as you type, making the experience even faster. You can alternate between typing and Flow as you go.

SwiftKey has also added language support for 11 new languages bringing its total up to 35. It has also added click sounds to the iOS app which can be turned on or off.

The updated SwiftKey for iPad and iPhone is rolling out now.

