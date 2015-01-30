Vine Kids is a new Vine app made just for children, with animated clips

Twitter-owned Vine has released a new Vine app, called Vine Kids.

If you haven't noticed lately, some of the most popular or trending videos published to Vine often feature people swearing, showing some nudity, and everything in between. It's even caused popular Viners, such as the Coffee Vlog, to declare within their Vine bios that they make "family-friendly Vines".

Well, Vine has paid attention: "We’ve seen for ourselves – and heard from parents, siblings and others - that kids love Vine. So, we built Vine Kids, a simple new app that gives young children a fun way to watch Vines through adorable animated characters, kids can watch videos that are appropriate for a young audience."

The app will simply loop clips of animated characters, and children can swipe left or right to see a new Vine. They can also tap the screen to hear quirky sounds. The whole idea came about earlier this month when one person on the Vine team wished there was a separate app that was more appropriate for his kid.

Vine has a Hack Week, in which people on the Vine team can work on projects outside of their normal work, and two people from Vine apparently spent their time coming up with a children's version of the app.

And voila! Vine Kids is a new and free iOS app.

