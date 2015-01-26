Tesco sells Blinkbox Music to Australian music service Guvera

Blinkbox Music has been sold to Australian music service Guvera, as Tesco continues to offload its digital properties.

Following the sale of Blinkbox Movies to TalkTalk, the music arm has now moved to the lesser-known Guvera. It's likely that Guvera is interested in Blinkbox Music to aid its expansion in Europe.

Announced via the Blinkbox Music website, Blinkbox has been keen to stress that in the immediate term there will be no change for subscribers: the service will remain the same, including the allocation of Tesco Clubcard points.

So it's business as usual for Blinkbox Music and if you are a subscriber you won't need to do anything at all.

The blog post from Blinkbox does say that there will be exciting things to come, but there's no suggestion of what those future changes might be.

Guvera currently operates in 20 countries, with apps on most platforms. In early 2014 it announced a worldwide partnership with Lenovo to be pre-installed on its devices.

Blinkbox Music was born out of Tesco's acquisition of We7 in 2012 for over £10 million. It's thought that the sale was for a lesser value. The only remaining part of the Blinkbox portfolio is Blinkbox Books although The Bookseller reports that negociations between Waterstones and Tesco have broken down, so the service will close in February.