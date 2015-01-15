12 of the best slo-mo videos on YouTube

You're bored and looking for something to watch on YouTube.

Right? No problem. We've got you covered. Pocket-lint has scoured Google's video-sharing site for some of the coolest, funniest, cutest, nastiest, and most beautiful videos. But there's a catch: they're all in slow motion. Super slow-mo, that is.

We found 12 videos of things being blown up and hit, and others featuring people doing amazing-yet-totally-crazy stunts. Luckily for us, someone was on hand every time to capture all the action and then dramatically slow down the footage speed to a crawl.

It's amazing how practically anything looks much more interesting when played back in slow motion. Don't believe us? Check out the examples below, and let us know in the comments what you think or if there is something else worth including.