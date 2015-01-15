  1. Home
12 of the best slo-mo videos on YouTube

You're bored and looking for something to watch on YouTube.

Right? No problem. We've got you covered. Pocket-lint has scoured Google's video-sharing site for some of the coolest, funniest, cutest, nastiest, and most beautiful videos. But there's a catch: they're all in slow motion. Super slow-mo, that is.

We found 12 videos of things being blown up and hit, and others featuring people doing amazing-yet-totally-crazy stunts. Luckily for us, someone was on hand every time to capture all the action and then dramatically slow down the footage speed to a crawl.

It's amazing how practically anything looks much more interesting when played back in slow motion. Don't believe us? Check out the examples below, and let us know in the comments what you think or if there is something else worth including.

Melon meets death by banger

Arm gets stabbed with several needles at once (aka tattooed)

Stomach muscles swallow a man's fist blow

The same thing as above, but with fire thrown into the mix...

Intense mousetrap chain reaction

Actress Julia Roberts gets face-slapped by bouncy ball

Chihuahua, meet bubbles. Cuteness overload.

Let it Go from Disney's Frozen, slowed to 0.0588x speed

Ew. Beatboxing looks like wormy lip-flapping.

People eating food they hate

Leaping doggy wants some treats

Earth from space...so beauteous

