Coffee texting app lets you avoid awkwardly talking to your Android Wear watch

If you thought you'd never need another texting app, think again.

In order to send messages with Android Wear, Google's version of Android designed specifically for wearables and smartwatches, you are limited to dictating a text or Hangouts reply. It's not an always-accurate functionality, though it's almost always awkward.

Coffee - a new app from developer studio Awear - hopes to get rid of the uncomfortable part about SMS messaging from your Android Wear watch. It's described as the first Android Wear app that'll let you send texts without having to pull out your phone or dictate to your watch.

The texting app, which is free and available now, features hundreds of pre-written responses. Just swipe through replies for a wide variety of scenarios and select whichever message you prefer. You'll of course see familiar canned responses as well, such as "I'm running late".

For those of you who prefer to send original messages, there is also an option to personalise texts. All you have to do is glance at your wrist, then complete a few quick swipes, and you're sending messages. You can even customise the vibrations patterns to your favourite contacts.

READ: 24 Android Wear watch faces you can download right now

Awear has emphasised that Coffee isn't a re-engineered smartphone app. Coffee features an original interface and "intelligent message taxonomy", both of which were "designed from the ground up" for Android Wear and provide a tailored experience.

You can download Coffee for Android Wear from the Google Play Store. It works with all the current Android Wear watches, including Samsung Gear Live, LG G Watch, LG G Watch R, Sony SmartWatch 3, Asus ZenWatch, and Moto 360.