NASA made an 'All About That Bass' parody. Seriously.

Forget about asteroid missions and stuff: NASA, the US government agency that heads the country's space program, now specialises in parodies.

A new video aptly titled "All About That Space" has just been published to the agency's ReelNASA channel. It's a 3-minute-long parody inspired by the hit tune All About That Bass, and it features what appears to be a bunch of NASA employees dancing around the Johnson Space Center in Texas. It's an interesting video, to say the least.

All About That Bass is a single by American singer Meghan Trainor. It released in June 2014 and quickly reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100. According to the description for NASA's video, All About That Space is not only a parody but also a "volunteer outreach video project" created by the Pathways Interns of NASA's Johnson Space Center.

It's meant to raise interest for Orion's first flight and inform the public about the work going on at both NASA and the Johnson Space Center. Just last week, NASA's Orion deep-space capsule had landed in the Pacific Ocean after completing a test trip that took it twice around Earth in 4.5 hours. Orio was built to facilitate human exploration of Mars.

The lyrics in NASA's video repeatedly mention Orion: "I see Orion crew workin’ that ship nonstop - We know we goin’ far", the students sing, followed by, "Hey, they’re working so hard, don’t you love these NASA guys? - They will take us so far the first time that Orion flies. You know we travellin’ to deep destinations ‘fore to long".

Watch the video above to see it for yourself. It's, um, cute and slightly cringe-worthy at the same time.