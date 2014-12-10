Wakie app will help you wake up with a stranger, literally

If the yell of your alarm clock is getting old there's a novel social alternative thanks to the Wakie app.

Install on your phone, set the alarm and a random person from anywhere in the world will wake you with a one-minute limited call. Or do it do them if you're feeling social and creative.

The Wakie service first launched in Russia as a website in 2011 before being made for iOS, Android and Windows Phone.

The idea behind the app is to properly wake you up, without the usual snooze function - as well as being social. According to CEO Hrachik Adjamian, "Research shows that a one minute talk to a stranger wakes your brain up with a 99 per cent guarantee. When someone asks you questions in the morning your brain has to wake up to answer. Also you try to be kind, you try to turn on your social pattern of behaviour. After the call you can’t sleep anymore even if you had a short sleep."

The app also features a message board where people can, potentially, find the person they spoke to suggesting it could act as a service to connect people too.

A premium version of the app extends talk time by five minutes and allows you to specify the gender of who you're connected to as well as being able to see their profile. Dating aspirations for Wakie perhaps? Meeting at a time when your guard is down, first thing in the morning, could be ideal.

The app is free and available to download. It sounds scary but has got to be worth a try. Let us know how you find it.

