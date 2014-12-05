  Aaron Paul just turned his ‘Yo, Bitch’ catchphrase into a messaging app

Aaron Paul, the actor who starred as Jesse Pinkman in AMC's hit series Breaking Bad, has just released a messaging app inspired by the character he played. The app is called YB.

Anyone who loves Breaking Bad, a drama series about a chemistry teacher and his student who produce crystal meth, will realise that YB stands for "Yo, Bitch". It's something Pinkman often said, and it has since become a catchphrase of sorts. And now it's been made into an app.

YB is a lot like the Yo app that released earlier this year. That app lets you message or respond to friends with the word "Yo". Similarly, YB lets you message and respond to friends with variations of the "Yo, Bitch" catchphrase. But everything is in Pinkman/Paul's voice, of course.

A few example greetings in the app include "Hello, b*tch!", "I need you, b*tch!", and "Why, b*tch?". You can buy extra phrase packs to unlock greetings, though it appears almost everything is censored. We're not sure why, though we suppose it makes the app more kid-friendly.

YB, which is a free app by developer Maximilian & Co, is now available in the App Store. It uses interactive notifications and is optimised for the new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.