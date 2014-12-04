Firefox is coming to iOS: 'We need to be where our users are', says Mozilla

If you thought Mozilla was never going to launch a version of Firefox for iOS, think again.

Although the company has blasted Apple in the past for restricting third-party web rendering engines, Mozilla has finally caved. It appears the company realises it can no longer be stubborn or continue to hope that Apple's policies will allow Mozilla to brings its rendering process to iOS.

TechCrunch has noticed a tweet posted yesterday by Lukas Blakk, Mozilla's release manager, which many Mozilla employees positively reacted to, and it confirmed the following: "We need to be where our users are so we're going to get Firefox on iOS".

Blakk apparently first announced the news while at an internal Mozilla event in Portland. Mozilla is likely (and finally) taking this route because Apple gave app developers complete access to its JavaScript engine when it unveiled iOS 8. Only Safari could tap into JavaScript before.

Without access to the JavaScript engine, third-party browsers like Chrome and Dolphin felt agonisingly slow. That said, Mozilla - as well as Google and other developers - can now make their browsers work just as well as Safari. They'll even be able to sync bookmarks between Apple devices.

There's one problem, though: Safari cannot be removed as the default browser. Despite that hurdle, Mozilla will still embrace iOS. And that should make Firefox fans extremely happy.

READ: Matchstick is the new Chromecast but based on Firefox OS