Man City and Chelsea fans can change their Android keyboards to club colours, iPhone coming soon

Football super agent Pini Zahavi is the driving force behind a new app range for Man City and Chelsea fans that want their Android phones to show their support.

The Manchester City FC Keyboard and Chelsea FC Official Keyboard apps turn the keyboards of an Android device into the club colours of the respective team and even add new club-centric phrases into the predictive text.

Colours of the keyboard and screen themes can also change depending on whether the club is currently playing home or away, while the app will also add club-related news feeds to your home screen, via social media and other key feeds.

The word correction algorithms used will work as normal but also suggest dedicated club-specific words. Type "Dr" on the Chelsea keyboard and you could get "Drogba" pop up, for example.

The keyboard works in all email, text or other sharing applications. Both apps are currently available for free from Google Play with iPhone versions planned.

"Until now, a fan had to head to Facebook, Twitter or the club's website every time he or she wanted to be updated," said Oron Zell from Kibo. "With this app, everything is sent to the smartphone and mobile keyboard in real time.



"With the branded keyboard, every time a fan sends a text, email or WhatsApp they can do so with blue at their fingertips."

You can download the Android versions here (Chelsea) and here (Manchester City).