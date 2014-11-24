  How to delete and buy again Band Aid 30's Do They Know It's Christmas

It's Christmastime and that means it's time for giving. So why not give cash toward fighting Ebola?

Better yet, spend your money on the fight and get something in return. Bob Geldof and Band Aid 30, for instance, recently released another version of Do They Know It's Christmas, and if you spend 99p on the song, you'll essentially be helping the fight against Ebola this holiday season.

Geldof has even recommended people buy the digital track, delete it, and download it again. There's just one problem: it's impossible to do that. But there a few workarounds...

What is Band Aid?

Band Aid is a charity supergroup co-founded in 1985 by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure. It featured mainly British and Irish musicians and raised money and awareness for anti-poverty efforts in Africa including Ethiopian famine.

What is Do They Know It's Christmas?

Both Geldof and Ure are also known for co-writing the single Do They Know It's Christmas. Band Aid released the original version. It stayed at Number 1 for five weeks and remained the highest selling single in UK chart history until 1997.

In an attempt to raise funds again for famine relief, the song was re-recorded in 1989 by Band Aid II and in 2004 by Band Aid 20. Both charity supergroups featured artists from the original Band Aid as well as other notable musicians.

A supergroup called Band Aid 30 released another version of the song, in aid of the Ebola crisis, on 17 November. Vocal contributions included artists like One Direction, Ellie Goulding, Sam Smith, Rita Ora, Chris Martin, Bono, and more.

How well is the fourth version doing, and why delete it?

The single quickly reached Number 1, just like it did in 1984, 1989, and 2004. It's also the fastest-selling single of 2014, due to more than 312,000 copies sold in its first week. The original version sold 3.7 million copies and raised £8 million.

During an interview with Radio 1, Bob Geldof thanked supporters but also noted Do They Know It's Christmas cost £3.50 when it released in 1984. It costs 99p today. He therefore encouraged people to buy it, delete it, and download it again.

How do you delete Do They Know It's Christmas?

Before you delete the charity single, you must spend 99p on it. So, find the single in Google Play or iTunes, then buy it, and download it to your device. Once it's downloaded, follow Apple and Google's instructions for deleting a track.

Simples.

How do you re-download Do They Know It's Christmas?

This part is tricky. If you want to spend another 99p and buy the single again, you'll have to use another account or gift the track to a friend. That's because Google Play and iTunes only give the option to re-download it rather than buy it.

iTunes will let you repurchase and gift the track to a friend however. Alternatively, both iTunes and Google Play will let you purchase the track again as long as you're logged into a different account each time.

A new account won't show that you already bought the song and will therefore let you buy it. That said, follow Apple and Google's instructions for logging into a different account.

Note: iTunes is supposedly sending some people an alert still, warning they are attempting to a buy a purchased song.

Is there another workaround?

If you want to follow Geldof's advice and buy Do They Know It's Christmas multiple times, you could always wait for the CD version of the charity single. It is available for pre-order now and will release on 8 December priced at £3.99.