Sex Pistols’ John Lydon addicted to iPad apps, spends £10,000 on in-app purchases

Former Sex Pistols and Public Image Limited front man John Lydon has admitted that he became addicted to iPad apps, specifically in-app purchases, which cost him a staggering £10,000 before he realised that it was getting out of hand.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, the signer formerly known as Johnny Rotten revealed his obsession with apps when speaking about his weakness for wasting money. "I wasted, for example, 10,000 f**king pounds in the last two years on apps on my iPad," he said.

"I got into Game of Thrones, Game of War, Real Racing and I just wanted to up and up and up the ante. Like an idiot I didn't check myself. I'm being checked now.

"But there's a kid in me. A bit of my childhood was taken away from me and I'm determined to bring it back."

READ: Best iPad Air apps: All the iPad apps you just can't live without

Lydon also cited speakers by Bowers & Wilkins as the best things he ever bought. "The only thing I’d really invest any money in is my record player, my sound system – transparent amps, they’re made in Canada by a company called Classé," he added.

"They don’t add anything to the music so everything I play on it is exactly as it was recorded. I’ve always loved record players, from my parents’ Dansette onwards."