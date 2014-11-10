You could soon shop at Sainsbury's without having to queue at the checkout, trials new app

UK supermarket chain is trialling a smartphone app that will enable customers to shop in stores without having to queue at a checkout in order to pay.

The app has a barcode scanner that the customer can use to register items as they enter them into their basket or trolly and then pay for the lot when they are finished, through an online transaction. This cuts out the checkout entirely.

The brand previously trialled an application that scanned items, but the user will still have to pay in a conventional manner, albeit at a less labour-intensive payment point. But the new app even dispenses with that method, thereby cutting down on the amount of time it takes to shop manually.

Sainsbury's also claims that the app will be able to guide customers around their chosen shop, helping them find products in the aisles and says that after it has been trialled internally, it will be available to Nectar card holders first.

The chain also believes that even with the rise of online shopping and home delivery, significant amounts of its customers would rather visit its shops. "They still want to come into store - but with limited time, they want to be able to get their shop done quickly," said Jon Rudoe, digital and technology director at Sainsbury's.

"That’s why we’re putting digital firmly at the forefront of our agenda, and putting technology in the hands of our customers."

That said, the firm's online delivery service will also see a few improvements soon, including 30-minutes booking slots as well as hour-long, and greener options, such as booking slots in a vehicle already in the area at that time.