WWE Network launches in the UK finally (never mind, launch now delayed)

Update: About 20 minutes before the WWE Network was supposed to launch in the UK, plans were abruptly cancelled. The WWE Network's official Twitter account has confirmed a delay "until further notice".

The same message was republished on the WWE Network's official website, without any explanation as to what might have caused the launch to be postponed. We've contacted the network for a comment and hope to update soon.

Original story: World Wrestling Entertainment finally launches its online streaming service in the UK tonight and it is free to British fans for a month.

WWE Network goes live from 8pm this evening (3 November) and will be available to watch through an internet browser, or on iPhone, iPad or Android devices.

Support for additional devices will be added on 18 November in time for WWE fans to watch the live pay-per-view event Survivor Series on 23 November. Apps will be available from that date for Xbox One, Xbox 360, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku boxes and select smart TVs.

After the month's free access, WWE Network will be available for the same price as it is in the States - $9.99 a month (£6.25) - on a no-commitment subscription basis. Viewers can cancel their subscription at any time and only pay the fee for that month.

As well as live pay-per-view events, the WWE Network shows reruns of older shows and events, plus a stack of new, original programming and specials. It doesn't host the main TV shows, Raw or Smackdown, however, as they are both tied to licence agreements with stations worldwide - Sky in the UK.

You will be able to sign up for the WWE Network at network.wwe.com. You will need to create a new account on the site and it will accept sign ins through your Facebook, Twitter or Google+ accounts.