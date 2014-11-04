  Pay for your cab with PayPal using the latest Addison Lee iPhone and Android app

Addison Lee has launched an updated app for ordering and tracking its cabs on Android and iPhone mobiles. With Uber growing in popularity Addison Lee wants to offer the best possible service to its customers.

The latest Addison Lee app is powered by its SmartEngine API which is able to manage multiple bookings across different accounts and payment methods, making it ideal for business users. Payment methods have also been enhanced offering varying types that include accounts, cash, credit cards and now even PayPal.

The new app will store journeys across work and personal accounts allowing the user to jump between the two easily. This means finding an address used before is as easy as selecting it from a list and then the car can be on its way to you.

The Addison Lee app now uses live mapping to allow users to keep track of the cars with waiting times listed, much like Uber offers. But on this app not only will the driver's location be displayed but also the pick up time, journey details and cost will be shown at a glance.

And if you're using up too much data on the app you can switch to Wi-Fi in the cars which offer 4G speeds.

The Addison Lee app is available to download now for free on iOS or Android.

