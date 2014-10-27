Don't fancy cooking? Here are five takeaway apps to get food just picking up your smartphone

Cooking can be great fun and if you are trying to stay healthy before you pile on the Christmas pounds then making your own food is a great way to monitor what you eat.

But just because it is fun or healthy doesn't mean you want to do it every night and so we have rounded up five takeaway apps to help hit the spot when cooking just isn't the option you fancy.

Just Eat claims to be the UK's largest takeaway site with over 20,000 delivery and collection restaurants across the UK. Once downloaded, you can put in your postcode along with whether you want your food delivered or if you plan on going to collect it and the app will bring up a list of open takeaways close by.

You'll then be able to filter by cuisine, look at the menus and see reviews by others who have ordered from the restaurants. There is also the option to filter by price, as well as reviews or alphabetically if you prefer. You can then choose to pay by cash or card and you'll also find some restaurants offer special offers so you could save a few pennies from your sofa too.

Just Eat is available for Android, iOS and Windows Phone devices.

Similar to Just Eat, Hungry House offers a directory of independent takeaway restaurants that will deliver to your postcode, allowing you to filter by cuisine, as well as see which restaurants are opening later just in case there is something worth waiting for.

You can sort by distance, recommended, minimum order value, rating and alphabetical, plus Hungry House also lets you filter the results by factors such as free delivery, offers available and those restaurants that provide fast delivery within 45 minutes, which the company calls hungryhouse Express.

Hungry House is available for Android and iOS devices.

The Takeaway.com app doesn't offer as many cuisine options as Just Eat and Hungry House but the same principal applies - you give it your postcode and it finds takeaways near you that are open for your order. You also have the option to search by your street name on this app rather than just your postcode.

Once you find restaurants you like, you can add them to your favourites so they are easier to find in the future and if there are any special offers available, the app will show them to you as soon as you click on the restaurant so you'll know about them before you go through the rest of the menu.

Takeaway.com is available for Android and iOS devices.

You'll have to love pizza for this one but if you do, the Domino's app is available for smartphones and tablets, with an Xbox version coming soon too. Type in your postcode and it greets you with "Hello Pizza Lover" and a list of deals that might entice you into eating more than you want to.

There are a couple of tabs at the bottom that will get you to the full Domino's menu, more meal deals and your order so it's nice and easy to navigate. Once you have decided what you want, you can choose when you want it delivered and add any voucher codes you have, as well as opt to pay by card or cash when you get to checkout.

The Domino's app is available for Android, iOS and Windows Phone devices.

If it's pizza you after but you aren't a fan of Domino's then the Pizza Hut ordering app will unsurprisingly allow you to order a pizza for delivery or collection. You can enter your postcode or use your current location and it will bring up your nearest Delivery Hut or, if you aren't close enough for delivery, Pizza Hut so you can collect it.

Once you have your Delivery Hut, you can order for later or order for now and they will aim to deliver your pizza within 30 minutes. There is a section for deals, as well as desserts, dips and normal pizzas with the option to pay by cash, card or PayPal.

Pizza Hut's ordering app is available for Android, iOS and Windows Phone devices.