Dropbox is latest app to add Touch ID support for iPhone and iPad

Little by little, app developers are beginning to add support for Apple's Touch ID into their apps. The latest example is Dropbox.

The Dropbox team has updated the Dropbox for iOS app not only to make it compatible with iPhone 6s but also to bring support for Touch ID. It’s a technology, first launched with the iPhone 5S, that uses a fingerprint reader in the Home button to unlock your phone and sign into Apple account.

With the launch of iOS 8, Apple extended Touch ID functionality to third-party apps. Dropbox, for instance, now allows you to unlock your Dropbox account without a PIN code or password but rather Touch ID. Everything is secure too. Apple allows apps to store secure data, such as the username and password you use to access a service, in the operating system’s keychain, where it is protected via encryption.

Starting with iOS 8, you can use Touch ID to grant any app access to the keychain, thus avoiding having to remember tonnes of different passwords, while still maintaining security. Other apps to now include support for Touch ID include Mint, Day One, Evernote, etc.

Apart from Touch ID support, Dropbox fixed an error when previewing Rich Text Format files on iOS 8, among other things.