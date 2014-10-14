  Buy a movie or TV show and your digital UltraViolet copy can be stored on Tesco Blinkbox to watch anywhere

Tesco has announced that Blinkbox, its online movie streaming service, will now hold UltraViolets. So when you buy a DVD or Blu-ray and get the free digital copy, you can access it via Blinkbox, anywhere.

The Blinkbox service will work for movies bought anywhere, not just in Tesco. If the case has the UltraViolet code then it's accessible. Simply type the code into the Blinkbox site and you're ready to start watching your movie, from wherever you are.

The UltraViolet Library feature allows you to store multiple movies so you can watch them on any Blinkbox enabled device. Also when you buy a movie or TV show on Blinkbox it will be added to your UltraViolet Library to be watched at any time. Presumably this is to keep all your media in one place that's easy to access, rather than jumping between two.

Blinkbox has been in danger of late with talk of Tesco selling the service. This move appears to be a way of changing Blinkbox to offer a little more and something a bit different. Whether this is a pre-cursor to a larger change isn't clear, yet.

