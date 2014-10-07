Tiny Death Star pulled from app stores as Disney wants to take Star Wars in a different direction

Disney has withdrawn Tiny Death Star from the iTunes App Store and Google Play as it plans to concentrate on priority titles, such as Star Wars Commander.

However, it didn't even tell developer Nimblebit it was doing so.

The publisher, that secured the rights to the Star Wars franchise as part of its Lucasfilm acquisition two years ago, originally revealed that it was to focus on mobile and social gaming, offloading the console game rights to Electronic Arts, and Tiny Death Star was very much a part of that strategy. But it and card trading game Star Wars Assault Team - also discontinued - have been sacrificed in preference to more involving games, it seems.

Developer Nimblebit has been hit the hardest. Not only was it not informed of Disney's decision before its game's withdrawal, but as a partner Tiny Death Star was a massive source of income for the company also behind Tiny Tower.

"My assumption is they don't feel it is worth it to maintain the game any longer," said Nimblebit's Ian Marsh to Pocket Gamer.

"[It was] a significant source of revenue for us, so it stings that much more."

Both games should still be available to iOS and Android device owners who already own them but are no longer available for new customers. They will no longer be updated.

The Windows Phone version of Tiny Death Star is still available at present.