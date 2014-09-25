Flipboard for Windows Phone 8.1 is finally out, sans the flipping bit

Mobile app Flipboard has landed for Windows Phone, about a year after it was first teased.

Flipboard has long been available for Android and iOS, allowing people to flip through and view their news in a magazine-style format. Nokia revealed more than a year ago that Windows Phone users would soon get a version, but the new app has only just landed in the Windows Phone Store.

VentureBeat claimed Flipboard first appeared in the Windows Phone store last week but that nobody could install it. Some users began reporting today however, via Twitter, that they were able to install the app. There's just one problem: Flipboard for Windows Phone is a little different from the iOS and Android versions.

The Flipboard team apparently left out the ability to flip through stories and instead only allows Windows Phone users to slide onto their next article. In other words, Flipboard really isn't Flipboard, though standard features - like the ability to share, search, like, and comment - are available.

The app is noticeably also lacking support for 512MB of RAM Windows Phone devices, meaning Lumia 520 owners are out of luck. All other devices however, as long as they are running Windows Phone 8.1, can download Flipboard starting today. The download size is 1MB.

Browse the gallery of images below for a closer look at Flipboard’s Windows Phone app.

READ: Facebook's Paper app for iPhone takes aim at Flipboard