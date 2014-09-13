  Tiiny app from Digg cofounder lets you post tiny pics and GIFs that later disappear

The cofounder of Digg has a new photo app that's perfect for people who don't like to post photos or videos of themselves. It's called Tiiny.

Tiiny has a simple interface that lets you capture a photo or 5-second-long GIF, with no sound. All your photos and GIFS are displayed in a continually-refreshing grid that your friends can follow and scroll through. Your images appear quite tiny - at 212 pixels x 212 pixels each - and your followers can't expand them to see detail. They can only like them. That means you won't have to make sure you look impeccable in every shot, because no one will see all the fine details, so to speak.

But that's not all: your photos and GIFs disappear after about 24 hours. In a very Snapchat-esque move, Tiiny wants everyone to know their photos aren't permanent things sitting in some album on your online profile for everyone to examine and scrutinise. You should feel comfortable posting through Tiiny because things are small and won't come back to haunt you, or at least that's the take-away message Tiiny seems to be marketing.

Tiiny is just the latest app to embrace the whole ephemeral fad. Snapchat started it all with a photo messaging app that launched in 2011 and has since spawned several copy-cats including an app called Slingshot from Facebook. According to Snapchat in May 2014, Snapchat app users were sending 700 million photos and videos per day, while Snapchat Stories content was being viewed 500 million times per day.

Kevin Rose, the co-founder of Digg, only recently launched Tiiny but won't be phased if it doesn't become a huge hit like Snapchat, according to TechCrunch. The app apparently only took three weeks to build at his mobile lab called North, and the small team behind it plans to release a new app every few months until one explodes in popularity: “It’s about having as many shots on goal as possible,” Rose admitted in an interview.

Tiiny is now available in Apple's App Store as a free download. It requires iOS 7 or later and is optimized for iPhone 5.