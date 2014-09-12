  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

FiftyThree: Paper not coming to iPhone 6 Plus... for now

|
  FiftyThree: Paper not coming to iPhone 6 Plus... for now
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?By Dan Grabham

Developer FiftyThree has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it won't be releasing its popular iPad-only drawing app Paper for the iPhone 6 Plus, even though the device has a big enough screen to benefit.

"Paper is not available for the iPhone 6 Plus and I don't think it will be for the immediate future," explained a spokeswomen for the company when we contacted them following the launch of the new bigger 5.5-inch screen smartphone.

The short-term problem for FiftyThree is likely to stem from the fact that the iPhone 6 Plus, which is out on 19 September, runs scaled up iPhone apps rather than scaled down iPad apps.

READ: Apple iPhone 6 Plus preview: Too big to handle?

Because Paper is only available on the iPad rather than the iPhone, developer FiftyThree would have to make drastic changes to the way the app worked for it to work on the new smartphone from Apple.

However it's not all bad news. The company does agree that it would look good on the new phone and hasn't ruled out bringing the app to the iPhone 6 Plus in the long-term future.

"We seriously considered it and it's definitely something we'll like to do in the future, but it's not on the immediate docket," the company added.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Instagram now lets you add popular songs to your Stories
  2. DC Comics will launch its streaming service in beta this August
  3. Instagram Lite launches for photo sharers in developing nations
  4. Ticketmaster UK: An 'unknown third party' accessed user data
  5. What are Facebook Stories and how do they work?
  1. macOS Mojave system requirements: which Macs support macOS 10.14?
  2. Amazon Alexa voice control now supported on iOS
  3. How to video chat with Instagram
  4. BBC Sounds app launches as a personalised music service for the "new generation"
  5. Venmo payments app just launched a physical debit card
Comments