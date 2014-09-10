  Say goodbye to Microsoft's Nokia and Windows Phone brands

Microsoft will reportedly stop marketing the Nokia and Windows Phone brand names this holiday season.

GeeksOnGadgets got ahold of an internal Microsoft document that revealed Microsoft's plans, and claimed one of the slides in that document stated: "As part of our phased transition, we will drop the manufacturer name [Nokia] from product references during the Holiday campaign". Microsoft will also no longer use the Windows Phone logo in promotions and commercials. The company instead wants to go with just Windows.

It has been a few months since Microsoft took control of Nokia's phone business. And it has been more than six months since Microsoft appointed a new chief executive officer, Satya Nadella. With such big internal shakeups, it is no surprise that Microsoft would kill the Nokia and Windows Phone brands and attempt to go with a more simplified Windows brand name.

READ: Microsoft acquires Nokia's devices and services

The Verge noted that Microsoft's adverts for Lumia 930 have already dropped the brand names, as did the Cortana advert and promotional videos for the Lumia 530, Lumia 730, and Lumia 830. By leaving both brands at the door following the Nokia buyout, Microsoft seems to be extending its unified Windows dream beyond universal apps to handsets and marketing.

We've contacted Microsoft for a comment and hope to update soon.