All-new SimCity coming to iPad, iPhone and Android soon, SimCity BuildIt created for touchscreens

EA Mobile is to release a new SimCity game specifically for mobile devices. SimCity Built has been announced and will be heading to iPhone, iPod touch, iPad and Android devices "soon".

Few details have been revealed, but the publisher does claim that it will be an "all-new SimCity game like you've never seen before, designed for gamers on the go".

It is most likely stripped down from the latest computer SimCity, with Electronic Arts stating that you will need to meet citizens needs and evolve your city in a variety of ways. We wonder if that means it will be mission and level based, giving you different cities to perform specific tasks in, or whether you will be able to build a city from the ground up but with some of the PC and Mac games' features absent?

Either way, we're pretty sure it will be a free-to-play title, which is an EA Mobile staple these days. In-app purchases will no doubt feature.

EA has revealed that the game won't be viewed from a static isometric point. You will be able to pinch and zoom into your city and rotate it 360 degrees using the touchscreen.

The game will be available on App Store and Google Play. You can follow the dedicated Twitter account at @SimCityBuildIt to find out when.