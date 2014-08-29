  Top 5 geeky ALS Ice Bucket Challenge videos

Everyone from celebrities to your neighbors have completed the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. But these ones are probably the geekiest on the internet, so far.

The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge is still going strong. People all over the globe are posting videos on various social networks of themselves getting extremely wet and cold. But they're not just pouring ice water over their heads because it's amusing; they're raising awareness for ALS, a neurodegenerative disease with no known cure. ALS stands for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It's also referred to as motor neurone disease, Charcot disease, and Lou Gehrig's disease.

In an effort to help raise awareness for ALS, and simply because the videos are hilarious, Pocket-lint has rounded up the geekiest challenges. These creative videos feature game developers, tech executives, and even film and video game characters. Check them out below, and if you're able, consider donating to the ALS Association. Your gift will support research to find a cure for ALS and provide much-needed services to patients and their families.

Oh, and for those of you who are critical about the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, the ALS Association announced on 29 August that it has topped $100 million in donations from over 3 million donors in just 30 days, compared to $2.8 million during the same time period last year.

1. Monument Valley, a mobile game by UsTwo

2. R2 D2, robot character from Star Wars universe

3. Bill Gates, founder and former CEO of Microsoft

4. Ghost, robot character from Destiny video game (voiced by actor Peter Dinklage)

5. Warframe, a video game by London-based Digital Extremes

One more (just because): Simpsons.

Let us known in the comments if you've spotted even geekier ALS Ice Bucket Challenge videos, and we'll include it.