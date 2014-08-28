  What do you get if you cross Tinder with Vine? Tickr

A new dating service to rival Tinder has launched its website and will follow with an iPhone app next month, and it offers something a bit different to the aforementioned overnight sensation; video.

Tickr is a young, fresh and funky dating site that could be called a cross between Tinder and Vine. Instead of posting pictures that could have been heavily, ahem, modified, Tickr asks its members to post short videos.

Clips can be up to 20 seconds in length, displaying interests, hobbies and slices of personalities. They earn "ticks" if they are liked and "icks" if not. Then, if two members both tick each other, it's a match and they can start to communicate with one another through text or video messaging.

By offering video instead of just pictures, the service hopes that its members will be more genuine and real. Users can still whip through profiles to find those they like, but it's aimed to be a more personal experience.

The Tickr service can also be used to book dates through global partners, such as online restaurant site Booktable.

"Unlike other sites or apps where you can lose a perfect match at the slip of a finger, Tickr allows its users to hit it off quicker with profiles that move - giving you the chance to really get to know your match. It's the next best thing to meeting in person," said Tickr's Daniel Freeman.

Users can sign up at Trustyourtickr.com in advance of the iOS app launch and upload videos via the internet. The first 5,000 to sign up will get free lifetime membership. From thereon in, membership costs £10 a month.