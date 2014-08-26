  1. Home
PayPal will knock 25 per cent off your iPhone and iPad apps, films, music and more

PayPal will knock 25 per cent off your iPhone and iPad apps, films, music and more
PayPal's Digital Gifts service is offering iTunes gift voucher codes for 25 per cent off. That means that PayPal members with iPhones, iPads and iPods can buy apps, films, music, books and more at a reduced cost.

Gift codes are available from between £15 and £100 normally, but when bought through the PayPal incentive, they cost between £11.25 and £75. The deal is available from today, 26 August 2014, to midnight this coming Thursday, 28 August.

There are a limited supply of codes, so as soon as PayPal runs out it will have to close the offer.

When you click on the "buy for me" or "send gift" options on the dedicated PayPal Digital Gifts promotion page, it asks you to log into your PayPal account, with which you then use to pay for the code. You are then taken through to a redemption page with your code for the full value of the iTunes voucher.

As it's for iTunes, you can also redeem the code on the Mac App Store so you can treat your Mac to new software too.

PayPal Digital Gifts offers gift cards for all manner of services, including Facebook, PlayStation Network, Nintendo eShop and more. However, they are generally offered at full price. Only the iTunes vouchers are currently discounted.

