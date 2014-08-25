Are you fed up of apps? Almost 66 per cent of smartphone users don't download any

US analytics company comScore has published a whitepaper on the American mobile app market which reveals a staggering statistic, 65.5 per cent of people in the country don't download a single application for their smartphones.

The report polled a large pool of US citizens aged 18 and over and was taken over a three-month period ending in June. The results were then averaged to discover monthly mobile app use and discovered many other facts too. For example, only 2.4 per cent of Americans who own smartphones download eight apps or more a month. We would have thought that figure to be much higher.

Of the apps themselves, the ones used the most fall into the social networking category, which is perhaps obvious really. However, that doesn't include instant messaging, which comScore categorised separately.

It found that 25 per cent of mobile app time was spent using social network apps, such as Facebook and Twitter, 16 per cent of time was spent playing games, and 8 per cent of time was dedicated to listening to radio apps - we suspect this includes music streaming services such as Spotify and Pandora (in the States).

Another interesting find is that although the US smartphone market share consists of 67.4 million iPhones and 83.8 million Android phones, mobile app usage is a lot closer across devices. The analytics firm found that a higher percentage of iPhone users use apps than Android phone owners. It also found that iPhone owners had higher average yearly incomes than Android users, $85,000 (around £51,000) in preference to $61,000.

A final interesting statistic revealed by the report is that LG is vying with Motorola to be the USA's second biggest Android phone supplier. Of course, Samsung is still healthily in the lead, with 54 per cent of the American market.