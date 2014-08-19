  Mailbox for Mac beta now open to public, with new draft and snooze features

The public beta of Mailbox for Mac is now available.

Dropbox acquired Mailbox for iOS a little over a year ago and then launched an Android version of the email client in April, with promises that a desktop beta version for Mac was coming. Keeping its words, the Mailbox team at Dropbox has now launched the public beta of the Mailbox for Mac app. It comes with several new features including draft support and the ability to snooze messages. You'll have to sign up for the wait list however, in order to get access to the beta.

"We’ll be sending you a small attachment that we call a betacoin. This coin will unlock your copy of Mailbox for Mac and turn on the mobile 'snooze to desktop' feature," announced the Mailbox team in a blog post published on 19 April. "Support for drafts is [also] one of the most common feature requests for Mailbox and becomes even more important when managing an inbox across multiple devices."

Apart from announcing the beta and new features, the Mailbox team also launched draft support for Mailbox on desktop. The feature is even coming to the iOS and Android versions. Keep in mind drafts are saved locally to the device you’re on and automatically synced across devices.

You can request a betacoin for Mailbox through the app's download hub, here.