  Flappy Bird creator to debut new Swing Copters game this week

As promised, the developer behind Flappy Bird has announced he will release a new mobile game. It's called Swing Copters.

You can expect Swing Copters to hit app stores on Thursday. The mobile app, which seems very similar to Flappy Bird, features a tiny character with a helicopter helmet, according to gaming website TouchArcade. The goal is to navigate the character around obstacles including swinging hammers. TouchArcade posted a video of the gameplay, revealing users must tap the screen in order to maneuver and change flight directions.

Following the resurrection of Flappy Bird, developer Dong Nguyen, through his .Gears studio, will release Swing Copters as a free download, though a one-time charge of 99 cents will remove ads within the app. Nguyen first revealed in May that a new and improved version of the popular mobile game Flappy Bird would return to app stores in August, alongside a suite of new apps created by his studio.

Flappy Bird dominated the top charts on iTunes and Google Play earlier this year, before Nguyen abruptly removed the hit game in February. He didn't offer too many details regarding why he pulled the app at the time, but he did tweet the following somber message: "I cannot take this anymore". Speaking to to Rolling Stone and Forbes a few months ago, Nguyen described Flappy Bird as "too addictive" and said it was starting to become a problem for many users.

All that aside, it appears Nguyen is ready to tackle the world of gaming again. A Flappy Bird app for Amazon Fire TV released only a few weeks ago, and now Swing Copters is set to release in just a few short days.