Pinterest update lets people direct message and send pins to each other

  Pinterest update lets people direct message and send pins to each other
Pinterest now has direct messaging. It appears as though the update is for both the mobile apps and desktop website.

The new feature is actually an expansion of its existing "Send a pin" feature, and it essentally makes the service a little more like a fully-realised social network.

"Sending a Pin is a great way to let someone know you found something they’d love. We wanted to make it easier for you to have a good old fashioned conversation about those Pins. So now, when someone shoots you a Pin, you’ll be able to reply with a message or send a Pin back," announced Pinterest through a blog post.

Not only will you be able to reply and send Pins to a follower in a private thread but you'll also be able to message with multiple followers at time. Pinterest said this useful for when you're organising a camping trip with friends, for instance, and want to send Pins to everyone in order to determine where to go.

You can access all direct message conversations from your notifications. The videos above provide a demonstration on how to use the new feature.

