  Flappy Bird is finally back, but you can't play it on your iPhone or Android phone

After months of hiatus, the Flappy Bird app has returned for you to download and play. But not on your mobile device.

Keeping his promise to ressurect Flappy Bird, developer Dong Nguyen, through his .Gears studio, has released a new version of Flappy Birds called Flappy Birds Family. It features a new two-player option. The app is only available in the Amazon Appstore for Android though, and rather strangely, compatability is limited to the Amazon Fire TV set-top box.

Nguyen first revealed in May that a new and improved version of the popular mobile game Flappy Bird would return to app stores in August, with multi-player functionality. Nguyen had previously confirmed in a tweet from March that the game would eventually return, but he didn't provide a release date at that time.

Flappy Bird dominated the top charts on iTunes and Google Play earlier this year - before Nguyen abruptly removed it in February. He didn't offer too many details regarding why he pulled the app, apart from claiming it had nothing to do with legal issues. He also tweeted the following somber message: "I cannot take this anymore".

Speaking to to Rolling Stone and Forbes a few months ago, Nguyen said he wanted to bring back the app alongside a warning message that told gamers to take a break. He described the game as "too addictive" and said it was starting to become a problem for many users. He said it even brought in $50,000 a day in revenue.

Flappy Bird Family is a free download and includes new obstacles and ghosts, among other things. It also supports the Amazon Fire TV video game controller, allowing you to push a button instead of tap a touchscreen.

There's no word yet if Flappy Bird Family will release for Android and iOS devices, but Pocket-lint will update this article when we learn more.