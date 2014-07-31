  Addicted to Candy Crush? Now you can be addicted to Candy Crush Candy too

App developer King and Spun Candy have partnered to turn Candy Crush Saga into a genuine confectionery delight. Now fans can gobble up sweets inspired by the candy in the puzzle game. Three at a time, if they like.

The sweets are hard-rock based and handmade by Spun Candy, which has a showcase store in the heart of London's Covent Garden. They are now available from the store and in branches of Selfridges.

Inspiration for each candy piece's design came from different in game levels and collections; fruity treats from the Lemonade Lake Collection, coconut colour bombs from the Sweet Surprise Collection, watermelon Mr Toffee hard-rocks from the Candy Town Collection, and a range of fruity flavours from the Lollipop Forest Collection.

"We’re huge fans of Candy Crush Saga so it’s been a real pleasure to launch the game’s official candy collection," said James Ellender, co-founder of Spun Candy.

"The collection offers a combination of natural flavours and Candy Crush Saga themed designs which we’re sure fans will absolutely love."

Prices start at £3 for a 50g bag up to £9.50 for a 200g jar. The lollipops are available from £2.75. Rumours that you'll have to pay a further 69p to unlock the ones further down in a jar are unfounded.

Or that King is looking to partner with Pets at Home to offer a Pet Rescue Saga bag of kittens.

